Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'FaceTime consistently' amid long distance due to work schedule; Report

If you've been wondering why Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's PDA-filled photos aren't coming on your Instagram timeline, it's because the duo have been managing their long distance relationship amid hectic work schedules. The duo have been in different countries since last month as the comedian is filming his upcoming movie Wizards! in Australia.

While Kim did manage to make a small pit stop in Australia to spend time with Pete over a weekend, the SKIMS founder has been back in Los Angeles with her kids. Despite the long distance, it seems Kim and Pete have been working out their relationship pretty well and according to a source who informed E!, the couple is going "strong."

Revealing how the duo have managed to keep their long distance relationship consistent, the source added, "The distance hasn't been an issue for Kim and Pete's relationship while he's been away filming. When they are apart, they are in constant communication" and they "FaceTime consistently" and are "always getting quick phone calls in when they can."

The source further also informed that Kim is still "smitten" by Davidson and that he makes her day by making her laugh whenever they talk. It seems after wrapping up his filming in Australia, Pete will soon visit LA to spend time with his girlfriend. In the meantime, fans have been excited to see Davidson on the second season of The Kardashians. The new season is all set to release on September 22 and the trailer of the same was released last month.

