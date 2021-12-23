Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson hang out in groups to 'spare Kanye’s feelings'; Report

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating each other for some months now, but the duo has been spotted with many people accompanying them during date nights, the recent being Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick. According to Page Six's report, the two of them want to "spare Kanye's [West] feelings."

According to the report by Page Six, Kim and Pete have been hanging out more in groups in order to not upset her estranged husband Kanye West. She reportedly also doesn't want to pack on the PDA like her older sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance Travis Barker. “[Kim] thinks hanging out in a group makes it seem more casual. She wants to keep Kanye from being hurt and devastated," via Page Six.

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were hanging out in Staten Island to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home, according to a report by People. They were also spotted going to dinner at Angelina's Ristorante as the owner shared a selfie with the couple on Instagram. The duo was joined by Scott Disick and friend Chris Reda.

Romance rumours between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson began during October when they were spotted holding hands during a rollercoaster ride at a theme park. Since then, the two have reportedly been on many dates and have also been photographed entering and exiting restaurants. On Pete's birthday, the SNL star hung out with Kim, her mother Kris Jenner and rapper Flavor Flav. While Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, their separation procedures haven't been completed yet, but the television star has recently requested the court to speed up the process.

