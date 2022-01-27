Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson join Jeff Bezos for dinner at his LA home

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson seem to be enjoying some high profile company as they headed out for a dinner party at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' LA home. As reported by TMZ, Kardashian and Davidson rode together in Kardashian's car and stayed at Bezos estate for hours and were later spotted arriving at Davidson's Beverly Hills hotel. It's still unclear if other famous personalities were also at Bezos' dinner party.

Kim's latest outing at Bezos' home came after it was recently reported that she went for a coffee meet with Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton on Monday. According to People, Kim's meet with the Clintons was in regards to Hillary and Chelsea's upcoming Apple TV+ series that will feature a diverse cast of trailblazing women.

While details of Kim and Pete's visit at Bezos' house are not known, this has been one of the couple's most recent hangout sessions after they were previously spotted holding hands after grabbing a pizza at Jon & Vinny's in Los Angeles. Kim and Pee's romance seems to be getting serious given the amount of time the duo have been spending together.

Amid this, Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West has been dropping bombshell revelations in interviews. In his recent interaction for Hollywood Unlocked, the rapper addressed Kim's new romance and spoke about the SKIMS founder kissing Davidson in front of him during her Saturday Night Live sketch. Kanye's comments about Kim's romance come in the wake of his own new relationship with actress Julia Fox.

