Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson kick off the new year with a Bahamas getaway

After Pete Davidson spent the New Year's eve with a hosting gig alongside Miley Cyrus in Miami, it looks like the Saturday Night Live star is making up for lost time by jetting off for a vacation with Kim Kardashian. While Pete and Kim haven't yet made any official statements about their relationship, it looks like their relationship progressing well. According to The Daily Mail, Pete and Kim were spotted heading out on a private plane.

The report suggested that Kim and Pete were clicked boarding a private plane as they headed off for a Bahamas getaway. According to the reports, the duo was seen chatting with the crew outside the jet before take off. This seems to be Kim and Pete's first trip together ever since the duo got together in October of 2021. Kim and Pete first sparked romance rumours after they were spotted together during the Halloween weekend.

A source close to Kim recently maintained that her relationship with Pete is in its early stage and the duo has been taking things slow. Recently, Kim's mom Kris Jenner was quizzed about Kim and Pete's relationship during a New Year's Eve segment although the momager cleverly dodged the question. After Kris was quizzed about Davidson and Kim's relationship before Kris could answer, her granddaughter Stormi was seen entering the frame of the virtual interview.

It seems Kris and the rest of the family is already well-acquainted with Davidson. In fact, Pete also celebrated his birthday at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home as seen in photos shared by rapper Flavor Flav.

