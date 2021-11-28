Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson looked 'happy' together, claims fan who clicked selfies with the duo in LA

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are currently the talk of the town and a fan who ran into the duo at the Beverly Hills Hotel opened up about his meet with them as he clicked selfies with the two. A day after Thanksgiving, a Dutch tourist Paul Barewijk, saw Kim and Pete hanging out. As per the fan, the duo looked like they were in a "happy place."

It turned out to be an extraordinary day for Barewijk who met Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson during his outing at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Taking to Instagram, Paul shared a post with the selfies he clicked with both Kim and Pete. Alongside the same, he also shared a video where he spoke about his experience of meeting the rumoured couple.

Talking about the same, he said, "He is great, cool and [Kim] looked absolutely stunning! Real glamour! Then, a few minutes after the photos were taken, both left quick. I guess because they wouldn't get caught. They looked really happy, were chilling and drinking, looked in a happy place...They sat next and close to each other."

Amid Kardashian and Davidson's brewing romance, Kim's estranged husband Kanye West recently spoke about hoping to restore his family. The rapper during an appearance for a Thanksgiving event, spoke about making "mistakes" as a husband and further added that he believes God will bring him and Kim together again. West also spoke about his marriage with Kim in a Thanksgiving video and said, "Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance and that was hard for our marriage."

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kanye West takes 'accountability' for 'causing pain' to Kim Kardashian in his Thanksgiving prayer