Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson out on early valentine's dinner date?

After Kanye West's online outburst on February 13, reports about Kim Kardashian's early valentine dinner date with beau Pete Davidson on Saturday, i.e. February 12, are on their way out. Kanye caused a huge stir online on Sunday with his public bashing of the Saturday Night Live star. The Donda rapper dragged Pete's name through the mud and made demands for their family to come back together.

According to reports by E! News, the new couple was spotted in Brooklyn, New York having the time of their lives in a restaurant where they were stationed at a private tent put up outside the venue due to Covid guidelines. The KKW mogul was spotted in a huge silver fur coat adorned with specks of rainbow sparkles, paired with matching silver thigh-high boots. Pete, on the other hand, wore a garb suitable for the NYC streets. With a staple white round neck and plaid shirt to accompany it, Pete threw on a brown jacket to complete his look.

Meanwhile, following their dinner date, Kanye West shared on his Instagram a series of posts mocking "Skete", a hateful nickname given to Pete by the Yeezy founder. Kanye in one post, picked on Pete for tattooing Hilary Clinton on one arm and alleged that the comedian had romantic ties with the politician. The Praise God rapper also posted a papped picture of ex Kim and Pete, cropped in a way in which only their linked hands were visible. Kanye also singled out Pete in the post and wrote, "LOOK AT THIS D**KHEAD."

