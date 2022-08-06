Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson parted ways since they are in 'different places' at the moment?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up according to Entertainment Tonight. The couple after dating for nine months have reportedly parted ways. While Kim hasn't made any confirmation yet, Page Six recently reported the reason why Kardashian and Davidson called it quits in less than a year since they began seeing each other.

The romance between the 41-year-old SKIMS founder and the 28-year-old comedian began after sparks flew during their Saturday Night Live meet where they also happened to share their first ever kiss together in a comedy sketch. According to Page Six though, after nine months of dating, the couple is currently in "different places." Recently, the duo had also been managing a long-distance relationship amid busy work schedules.

A source informed Page Six that the reason for Kim and Pete's breakup also happens to be because of the things they are looking for at the moment. The source revealed, "Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids."

Kim reportedly was also "totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life" given that she has been managing her business, her new reality show as well as the kids. The SKIMS founder wants to put her kids first, especially amid her tumultuous relationship with ex Kanye West with whom she has been co-parenting their four kids including North, Chicago, Saint and Pslam West.

