Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson share adorable kisses sporting matching hair in a new video

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are flaunting their romance on social media and it seems the couple will soon be giving some serious competition to Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker who have been known for their PDA-filled snaps. Taking to her Instagram account, Kim posted two videos where Davidson and her were seen sharing kisses.

In the video, Kim and Pete could be seen sporting matching hair after the comedian recently dyed his hair platinum blonde to match with his girlfriend. The videos consisted of cute Instagram filters as well. In the videos, Kim and Pete were seen sharing adorable kisses and smiling wide as they showed off their lovey-dovey side.

Davidson who recently quit from his gig on Saturday Night Live seems to be spending time with Kim amid his break. While the comedian bid adieu to SNL after starting off on the show as a 20-year-old, Davidson has since explored acting as well and has already starred in films such as Big Time Adolescence among others. The comedian also has other projects lined up including a rom-com, Meet Cute with Kaley Cuoco and also the Joey Ramone biopic titled I Slept With Joey Ramone.

Check out Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's photos here:

In the meantime, Kim was recently seen enjoying a major family celebration as sister Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot with Travis Barker in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy. Pete was missing from the wedding festivities since he was busy with his finale on SNL.

Kardashian and Davidson sparked romance rumours after meeting each other on the SNL sets last year during the former's debut hosting gig. The duo made their relationship on Instagram official this year after Kim dropped photos with the comedian in March. The couple later also made a splash on the red carpet after their Met Gala and White House Correspondents Dinner appearances.

