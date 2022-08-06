Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson SPLIT after 9 months of dating; Reports

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly called it quits as reported by Entertainment Tonight. The couple who had been dating for nine months have reportedly parted ways. After sparking romance rumours following Kim's Saturday Night Live hosting gig, Kim and Pete were spotted hanging out together before the couple eventually went official.

According to Entertainment Tonight, "Pete and Kim broke up. The distance has been hard and things were starting to fizzle out. Pete being away for so long was hard for them. Kim is doing well and she knows she has a lot going on. Pete has been super busy as well."Davidson who quit Saturday Night Live has been busy shooting for other projects and currently has been filming in Australia.

The couple had gone Instagram official in March this year and soon after that they also made their red carpet debut. At this year's Met Gala, the duo made a splash as they walked the red carpet together and looked smitten by each other. Kim also went on to talk about her relationship with Davidson in several interviews.

Describing the comedian as the most "genuine" person she has ever met, Kim's romance also made it to her new reality show, The Kardashians and while Pete did not appear in the first season, the trailer of the second season showcased a glimpse of Pete as one scene showcased Kim asking him to take a quick shower with her. Neither Kim or Pete have made an official statement on their breakup yet.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'FaceTime consistently' amid long distance due to work schedule; Report