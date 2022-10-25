Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'still in touch' after split; Join the list of THESE friendly exes

According to Entertainment Tonight, while Kim and Pete parted ways in August this year, the duo is reportedly still in touch. A source informed ET that, "Pete and Kim still keep in touch. It wasn't a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them and they've remained in contact." Fans recently also speculated that Davidson sent flowers to his ex for her 42nd birthday after Kim gave a glimpse of a photo of roses alongside a Jasmin-scented candle to her Instagram Story, which fans believed was a reference to the Jasmine and Aladdin sketch the duo performed on SNL before getting romantically involved.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance became one of the biggest talking points after the duo began dating in October last year. Over the course of their nine-month relationship, before the two called it quits in August, the duo hit the headlines for several things including Davidson's tattoos and NSFW revelations about their sex life.

Post-break up statement

It's no surprise that Kim and Pete are friendly exes given that in her interview with the Interview magazine post her breakup, Kim had nothing but kind words to say about her ex as she not only called the comedian a "cutie" but also praised him for being a good person. Not only that, The Kardashians which has been currently airing its second season also includes all the sweet moments that Kim shared with Pete and in the confessionals, Kardashian can be heard gushing about his amazing personality. This suggests that there has been no bad blood between the two. Of course, Kim and Pete won't be the first exes to maintain a friendly relationship after breaking up. Here's a look at some other Hollywood exes who are still close.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin who were married from 2003 to 2016 have remained close despite parting ways. The duo who share two children, Apple and Moses also came together for their daughter's graduation. The exes are also known to have gotten close with their current partners and Paltrow had nothing but praises for Martin's partner Dakota Johnson. Gwyneth opened up about her relationship with Chris in 2019 and told Evening Standard, "Chris is a very close friend. We kept to our commitment that we would put the children first."

Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom

After splitting in 2013, Kerr and Bloom have remained close friends and continue to speak highly of each other as well as their current partners. Speaking about moving on and Bloom finding love again with Katy Perry, Miranda told GQ in 2014, "He's really happy and I'm happy. I'm really lucky to have him in my life." Bloom and Kerr welcomed their son, Flynn Christopher Bloom, born in January 2011. Currently, Miranda is married to Evan Spiegel and Orlando is engaged to Katy Perry.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield are the perfect examples of how exes can be friendly and warm. Andrew has time and again maintained that he is Emma's "biggest fan" even after their split. Recently, the he also suggested that the duo have remained in touch after he revealed their exchange about Stone enquiring him about his Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo. The actor revealed how he was forced to lie to his ex to keep Marvel's biggest secret.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Despite their messy divorce following which Brad Pitt moved on with Angelina Jolie, the actor and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston have remained friends over the years. The actor also attended the Friends alum's 50th birthday bash in 2019, and the exes also shared a viral congratulatory moment at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards following their respective wins. Last year, Jennifer also spoke about their bond and said, "there's no oddness at all" and also maintained that they are buddies.

After going through an on-and-off relationship over the years, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik broke up last year after the model's mother Yolanda Hadid accused the singer of harassment. Hadid and Malik who share a daughter Khai together though have managed to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship. It was also reported earlier this year by a source to Life & Style that Gigi will always have a "place in her heart for him" and that the former flames "are on friendly terms." On their daughter's second birthday, Gigi shares a glimpse of the birthday bash and also gave a shoutout to Zayn referring to the former One Direction member as "Khai's baba" as she tagged him.

Which of these friendly exes have been your favourite? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.