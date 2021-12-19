Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson watched Spider-Man: No Way Home on romantic date night in Staten Island; Report

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly enjoyed a romantic date night in Staten Island where they watched Tom Holland and Zendaya's Spider-Man No Way Home, People reports. They were also joined by Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick who spent some time with the duo during their outing.

The news came in after Saturday Night Live announced that they downsized its cast and crew to maintain safety precautions amid a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the new variant. According to People, the duo was spotted in their casual clothes with Davidson sporting a light green and patterned jacket while Kardashian had a black jacket on. Disick reportedly wore a white puffer jacket which he paired with a white hooded sweatshirt.

The duo also had dinner at Angelina’s Ristorante in Staten Island with Scott Disick as the eatery shared some photos on their Instagram account featuring Kim, Pete and Scott. "Thank you Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Scott Disick & others for having dinner at Angelina’s last night. Truly great to serve, come back anytime. @kimkardashian @letthelordbewithyou," they penned alongside the photos.

You can check the photos HERE.

For those unversed, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been romantically linked since October when they were spotted holding hands during a roller coaster ride at a theme park. Many reports even suggested that the two have been on many romantic dates, one of them being in Pete's native place, Staten Island. However, now it seems like the two aren't shying away from the cameras or keeping their dates too private anymore.

