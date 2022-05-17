Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's 'unlikely pairing' gets a 'cute' couple tag from Martha Stewart

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their relationship red carpet official at this year's White House Correspondents' dinner and there the couple ran into Martha Stewart who had also shared a sweet photo with on Instagram. In a recent interview following her meeting with the new couple, Stewart revealed her thoughts on what Kim and Pete are like to hang out with as a couple.

In her interview with E! News, Martha spoke about meeting Kardashian and Davidson at the event. Revealing how happy the duo are amid their new romance, Martha revealed, "[They’re] an unlikely pairing and much, much more unlikely than my steak tartare and Ruffles potato chips. They’re cute together. They seem to have a nice affection for one another, which is so nice."

Following their meeting at the White House event, Stewart had also taken to Instagram to share a post, especially about Davidson where she recalled meeting the comedian years ago for the Comedy Central roast of Justin Bieber. She praised the comedian for how his career has shaped since then. Sharing a photo with Kim and Pete from the event, Martha had written about spending a terrific evening.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson began dating last year. The couple first sparked romance rumours in October after they were spotted together over the Halloween weekend. Following their red carpet debut as a couple at the White House Correspondents dinner, the couple also walked the red carpet at Met Gala 2022. Kim made her relationship with Pete Instagram official a while ago and also revealed in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that Davidson has multiple tattoos dedicated to her.

