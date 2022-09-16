Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick sued for USD 40 million over alleged fake lottery scam; Reports
Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick are reportedly being sued for promoting a fake lottery as reported by TMZ.
Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick are reportedly being sued for USD 40 million for promoting luxe prizes on Instagram that are allegedly part of a fake lottery scam. As per reports, users who entered the contests were allegedly promised a chance of winning first-class tickets to Los Angeles, a three-night stay in Beverly Hills and even USD 100,000.
According to Page Six, Disick is allegedly the organizer of the lotteries and members of the Kardashian family including Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner have helped promote it to their millions of followers on Instagram. Although as reported by TMZ, Disick and Kim are the only ones named in the lawsuit.
TMZ reports that plaintiffs are made up of people who participated in the contests but did not win and have claimed that Kardashian, 41, Disick, 39, and Curated Businesses organized the contests to allegedly sell their personal information to advertisers, according to TMZ.
In the meantime, Kim Kardashian recently appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The SKIMS founder opened up about her newly single status following her breakup with Pete Davidson last month. Speaking about her relationship status and plans for the future, she said, "I haven't really thought about it because I'm not looking. I just want to chill for a minute." Kardashian further continued, "I think I need some time to myself to just focus, finish school, all that." As for Pete, the comedian recently made his first public appearance since their breakup at Emmys 2022.
