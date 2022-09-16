Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick sued for USD 40 million over alleged fake lottery scam; Reports

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick are reportedly being sued for USD 40 million for promoting luxe prizes on Instagram that are allegedly part of a fake lottery scam. As per reports, users who entered the contests were allegedly promised a chance of winning first-class tickets to Los Angeles, a three-night stay in Beverly Hills and even USD 100,000.

According to Page Six, Disick is allegedly the organizer of the lotteries and members of the Kardashian family including Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner have helped promote it to their millions of followers on Instagram. Although as reported by TMZ, Disick and Kim are the only ones named in the lawsuit.