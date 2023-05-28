Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney pose together backstage at Travis Barker's concert amid feud; PIC here

Though The Kardashians season 3 just premiered on Thursday, their family drama has been all over the place. From Kim Kardashian feeling guilty over what Pete Davidson had to go through because of her relationship with Kanye West to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker being ‘officially done’ with IVF, the Kardashians have certainly created quite a stir on social media. The Kardashians grand premiere also brought attention to fallout between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, over the latter's wedding to Travis Barker.

Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding with Travis Barker as a business opportunity and stripping her wedding vibes which led to things taking ugly turn. Now, amid their bitter feud rumors, Kim and Kourtney posed together for a selfie. Here is everything to know about the same.

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian pose for a picture

Kourtney Kardashian recently attended one of Travis Barker’s concerts as he is touring with his band, Blink-182. In the photo dump shared by Kourtney on Saturday, there is also a selfie with her younger sister Kim Kardashian. In the selfie, Kourtney could be seen in black overalls with white Blink-182 t-shirt underneath. She styled her brunette short hair open with a sleek look. In the selfie, the Kardashian sisters were seen making kissy faces backstage. This picture comes after The Kardashians teased a possible fight between Kim and Kourtney.

Kim on her current status with Kourtney

During her appearance on TODAY show, Kim Kardashian opened up about her ‘current status’ with Kourtney Kardashian and said that they are okay now and will always be family.

Kim said, "We’ve been there before, and we’ll always be okay. We’re always family. That’s how we were raised. But, I’m also proud that everyone’s really vulnerable. Because I’m sure so many other families have gone through similar things, maybe on different levels and experiences. I’m proud we’re still so open and driven to share so much."

The SKIMS founder also added, "You film it, then months later, we think we’re good, and we make up. Then, you edit it. And then, I’m seeing all the things she’s saying about me behind my back, and she’s seeing all the things I’m saying about her behind her back. The tension rises all again."

