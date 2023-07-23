Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson hang out at Bad Bunny's Gekko restaurant after they attend Inter Miami Game

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted leaving after the Inter Miami Game. They both attended the game along with several other celebrities, the two were there during Lionel Messi's first game for the Florida soccer club on Friday. Countless celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, attended Lionel Messi's debut for Inter Miami on Friday, and they also went out to celebrate. The NBA player, 32, and the founder of SKIMS, 42, were both captured on camera at Gekko, a Japanese steakhouse in Miami, created by pop star Bad Bunny and restaurateur David Grutman.

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted hanging out together

Kardashian went full leather, donning a torso-length sleeveless leather top and a pair of black leather pants as she left the new hot place early on Saturday morning. She added a tiny bag and pulled-back hair to the ensemble.

Khloé Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson, was also spotted leaving the scene, walking close behind Kardashian while sporting a see-through black top, a big chain, sharp black pants, and a pair of black sneakers. Along with Tatum, who is 11 months old, and True, 5, whom he shares with Khloé, Thompson is also the father of Prince Oliver, 6, and Theo, 1.

Saint West, Kim's 7-year-old son, whom she described as "obsessed with soccer," joined her at the game.

At the game, she told Major League Soccer, "I will do everything for my babies." So I went on a world tour. We travel for soccer. We've been attending various exhibition games all summer.

LeBron James, Serena Williams, David Beckham, a co-owner of Inter Miami, and Victoria Beckham were all present for the big game on Friday.

Other celebrities spotted at Bad Bunny’s restaurant alongside Kim Kardashian

With regard to Gekko, the hip restaurant just opened its doors last summer and has already played host to a number of A-listers, including Eva Longoria, Kaia Gerber, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, J Balvin, Lil Wayne, Derek Jeter, Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston, and Bunny's reported girlfriend Kendall Jenner.

The restaurant has a U-shaped sushi bar, velvet-draped seats, and artwork throughout. The menu combines Japanese and classic steakhouse fare.

Also over the weekend, Khloé offered followers a glimpse of True, Khloé's 5-year-old daughter, and Chicago, Kim's 5-year-old daughter, as they dressed up in amusing outfits.

The 39-year-old mother of two posted a couple pictures on Instagram on Friday showing the young cousins wearing t-shirts with pictures of each other's mothers.

