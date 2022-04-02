Kim Kardashian announces KKW fragrance rebrand after dropping West from her last name

Following her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is making some major changes to her business empire. The reality personality, 41, has announced that her fragrance would be relaunched after a US judge ruled her legally single.

The 41-year-old reality star launched her perfume line in 2017, but she said on Instagram on Friday that she would be temporarily shutting the online store at the start of next month to concentrate on a 'rebrand.' "On May 1st at midnight, @kkwfagrance will be shutting down the website so that we can relaunch fragrance in the future under a brand new name—and under a new web store where you can purchase from all beauty categories under one site," the TV star shared on Instagram.

From 2014 until 2021, the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was married to rapper Kanye West, as per The Metro. Prior to the divorce, she went by the name Kim Kardashian West, with news of the renaming arriving only weeks after she was proclaimed legally single. Kim, who shares four children with her ex-husband, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, went on to say that she 'puts her heart and soul' into 'every bottle' of perfume she creates and teased fans that it 'won't be long' before she reveals more as she thanked her 282 million followers for their 'loyalty.'

Meanwhile, it comes after the actress made her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson Instagram official, who has multiple tattoos of his lover on his body. Interestingly, following the conclusion of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the renowned family is gearing up for the launch of their new "tell-all" programme. Kim has previously said that the reality show would be "more in-depth" and will provide a "cinematic experience" by delving into the lives of individual siblings.

ALSO READ:Kim Kardashian goes Instagram official with Pete Davidson after dropping West from her last name