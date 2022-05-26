Kim Kardashian apologizes to her family for how Kanye West treated them during their marriage

Kim Kardashian has apologized to her family for how her ex-husband Kanye West treated them. On Thursday's episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the reality star, 41, claimed she was done defending the rapper, 44, and would not "let anyone treat" her loved ones "that way" again.

Kim, 41, expressed her sorrow over how the 44-year-old renowned rapper had acted in recent years after most of her famous siblings visited her house for a family lunch. The group sat down for a heart to heart at a breakfast nook before heading over to the dining room, which featured Khloé, Kendall, Kourtney and her future husband Travis Barker, and their mother Kris with her lover Corey Gamble. Their conversation was cut short when both Kim and Kris, 66, received an identical text message informing that Kanye was about to release a new single.

"It means he's talking s*** about me and probably saying whatever,' Kim explained to her confused siblings, as per Page Six. However, Kim promised she would never stoop to her ex's level and claimed Kanye had 'always' treated her family horribly, implying the problems predated his struggle with bipolar illness and their breakup. "I protected that for so long, but I said I will never let that happen to you guys again," Kim said defiantly.

The Skims creator further confessed as she added that she "recognize[s] the impact that my relationship has had on my family" and is using the chance to say, "'I'm sorry, guys.'" Kim filed for divorce from the Grammy winner in February 2021, and they were officially legally separated in March. They have four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

ALSO READ:Kim Kardashian drops a hint about wanting more kids amid romance with Pete Davidson