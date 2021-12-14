Kim Kardashian asks court to 'grant an early trial' for divorce with Kanye West, reveals official docs

Kim Kardashian has requested the court to "terminate" her marriage as soon as possible. In court documents obtained by ET, the television star has expressed her desire to “bifurcate the issue of marital status from the remaining issues to be heard in this matter, and to terminate the parties’ marital status.”

According to ET Canada, the documents also reveal that the issues regarding the couple's custody for their children and property settlements are yet to be dealt with, but Kardashian has requested a separate trial for their divorce so that she could be single sooner. The official date for the Kardashian-West divorce has been scheduled for March 22 but the beauty mogul has requested the court to "grant an early and separate trial on the issue of the dissolution of the status of the marriage apart from other issues… rather than delaying the dissolution until all other property and custody issues are resolved.”

According to the documents, via ET Canada, it states, "The parties’ marriage has irremediably broken down. [Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to [West]...There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable.” Reportedly, Kim Kardashian has "no desire to reconcile" despite Kanye "Ye" West's efforts to reunite with her. Kim's statement in the divorce documents further added that she has been "attempting" to "settle our dissolution" with her estranged husband West since February 2021, when she had officially filed for divorce, however, no reply has come from West's end.

The documents further note, “Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counselling or other means...The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [Kardashian] and [West] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship," via ET Canada.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian PASSES baby bar exam on fourth try; Says she 'studied harder and tried again'