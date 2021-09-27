Kim Kardashian asks North & Chicago to go 'easy on her'; Apologises to mom Kris Jenner on Daughter's Day

Kim Kardashian reflected on her own teenage years as she took to Instagram to share a post on Daughter's Day. The SKIMS founder dropped a bunch of throwback photos of herself from the time she was grounded by mom Kris Jenner and wrote a lengthy note about the incident while also sending a special message for her own daughters North and Chicago West.

Kim in her post about Daughter's Day, shed light on her relationship with her mother Kris Jenner and mentioned how her siblings were the troublemakers while recalling an incident involving sister Kourtney Kardashian. Kim shared a series of photos from when she was a teen and posed for a photo shoot because she was grounded in the garage.

In her caption, Kim wrote, "I saw it was National Daughters Day so this post goes out to my mom and my daughters for when they are teenagers lol. North and Chi please be easy on me when you’re the age I was in theses pics and Mom- I’m sorry!"

Check out Kim Kardashian's post here:

Before you wonder what Kim was apologising for, she detailed the reason for the same in her caption as she added, "I remember being grounded here for Kourtney stealing your car just to drive it around the block and some how even though I didn’t participate I still got in trouble! So we had nothing else to do but do photo shoots in the garage."

Kim further elaborated how she got into trouble because of her siblings as she mentioned she was perfect and that they were "bad influences" on her. The post featured photos of Kim sporting a white t-shirt and baggy low-waist jeans. Kim's post also received a response from her mother Kris Jenner who wrote, "Oh the good ‘ol days!!!! Thank the Lord we survived that stage!!!!!!" while her sister Khloe Kardashian said, "Yeah you were a peach!"

