Kim Kardashian in The Bachelorette? Contestants Rachel and Gabby want The Kardashians star to be the next lead

Considering Kim Kardashian recently broke up with boyfriend Pete Davidson after nine months, she has now received an invite to become the next lead for The Bachelorette by this year's contestants, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. While speaking to E!'s Daily Pop, Rachel and Gabby spoke about how Kardashian would be a great pick to be the lead for the next season.

Speaking about why Kardashian would be a perfect choice to star as the lead on the famed dating reality show, Rachel said, "I think we'd be honoured to have Kim K. in the sisterhood." Gabby further echoed her co-star's words, saying, "I would give Kim no advice because she is also the queen and is a man-eater and that's what we need." Rachel maintained that Kim should definitely "follow her heart."

Not only Rachel and Gabby, but also host Jesse Palmer seemed to be convinced that having Kardashian on the show would be a great idea and further even added that Pete Davidson for The Bachelor would also do. Speaking to Daily Pop, he further added, "Never say never."

While Kardashian may not have turned up on the original Bachelorette, the SKIMS founder got a taste of the fun dating show during a sketch she performed on Saturday Night Live last year. The celeb-filled sketch included Chris Rock, John Cena, Jesse Williams, Chace Crawford and The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron trying hard to impress Kim. Amy Schumer also made a cameo in the same act as the producer of the dating show which was titled as The Dream Guy.

