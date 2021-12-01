Kim Kardashian to be honoured with Fashion Icon Award at 2021 People’s Choice Awards

Kim Kardashian West is adding a new title to her long list of accomplishments. The reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur will get the Fashion Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards in 2021. According to NBCUniversal, the billionaire is being recognised for her "keen fashion sense, unprecedented entrepreneurial success, and single-handedly transforming the fashion industry through her innovative designs and trend-setting style over the past decade."

“For nearly two decades, Kim Kardashian West’s style evolution has disrupted and influenced trends on a global level and cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with within the fashion industry,” said Jen Neal, executive vice president of entertainment live events, specials and E! News at NBCUniversal. “For being a cultural inspiration, trailblazer and so much more, we can’t wait to honor Kim with this year’s ‘People’s Fashion Icon’ award.” Kardashian West has always been a fashion icon to follow, routinely donning statement-making items from Mugler, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Balmain, Versace, and others.

Her most recent memorable fashion moments were an all-black, hooded Balenciaga ensemble she wore to the 2021 Met Gala and a pink Balenciaga bodysuit she wore while hosting "Saturday Night Live" in October. The diva rose to fame as a result of her family's E! reality TV programme, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," which aired for 20 seasons and finished in June.

Interestingly, Kardashian West revealed in July that she was temporarily closing KKW Beauty in order to rebrand. Many assumed that the redesign was in response to her imminent divorce from husband Kanye West and her intention to remove the "W" from the company's name; however, insiders close to the business verified to WWD that this was not the case and that West was engaged in the rebranding.

