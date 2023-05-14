Kim Kardashian begins prep for her role in American Horror Story; Spotted with the show’s script

Kim Kardashian, the famous reality TV star is venturing into the fiction space of TV with the highly anticipated American Horror Story Season 12. The Kardashians stars confirmed the reports and announced her collaboration with the new season of the famous series, with a special video posted on her official Instagram handle, in April 2023. Kim Kardashian is playing a pivotal role in the show, along with renowned Hollywood actress Emma Roberts. As per the latest updates, Kim has kickstarted prepping for her part.

Kim Kardashian spotted with the script of American Horror Story

According to the latest reports by TMZ, Kim Kardashian was spotted with the script of an American Horror Story episode on Friday night, as she headed for a meeting in Beverly Hills. As per the reports, the cover page of the script hinted that it belongs to a particular episode of American Horror Story Season 12, which has been titled Delicate. So, it is now safe to assume that Kim Kardashian is busy preparing for her undisclosed role in the highly anticipated show, which is set to go on floors very soon.

Kim's role in AHS

As you may know, Kim Kardashian's role in American Horror Story Season 12 is touted to be a surprise package, and thus strictly kept under wraps. However, in a recent interview, the show's co-creator Ryan Murphy confirmed that the role is written keeping Kim in mind. "Emma Roberts and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim Kardashian. This season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done," revealed the co-creator of the show.

About Season 12

American Horror Story's 12th season, which has been titled Delicate, is reportedly based on the upcoming novel Delicate Condition, by Danielle Valentine. Emma Roberts, who has been a part of the star cast of the show since the 2013 edition, is returning to play a powerful role. She was also a part of the entries of American Horror Story, which were titled Freak Show, Cult, Apocalypse, and 1984.

