Kim Kardashian being wooed by actors, billionaire CEOs and royals after divorcing Kanye West?

Looks like Kim Kardashian has topped the list of most eligible billionaire bachelorette as A-list actors, athletes to even royals are trying to woo her.

It has barely been two months since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West filed for divorce, but the beauty billionaire is reportedly already being wooed by several potential suitors. Looks like Kim has topped the list of most eligible billionaire bachelorette as A-list actors to athletes to even royals are trying to get in touch with her. According to a latest report in Page Six, the reality star and businesswoman, is focusing on several other things as well.

A source revealed to the publication, “People are reaching out through mutual friends and people that she’s worked with to set her up with everyone from royal family members to A-list actors to athletes to billionaire CEOs. People are also trying to reach out to her via DM."

While these dating options flood into her DM, Kim is not in a hurry. The source added, "She’s not looking to jump into anything but is keeping an open mind," a source said.

Adding, "The qualities most important to her are someone who values family, is supportive, fun, romantic, enjoys the simple things and is also hardworking. Someone who values family first and foremost because she’s a mom of four kids." Over the last weekend, Kim was seen hanging out with her sisters and friends and her photos Colombian singer Maluma surfaced. However, reports state that the two are friends.

Kim filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in February. The couple are currently in the midst of settling the divorce and figuring out their co-parenting situation.

