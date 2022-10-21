Kim Kardashian Birthday: How The Kardashians star built her powerful fashion influencer status

The Kardashians star has come a long way from her Keeping Up With the Kardashians days and the budget of her new Hulu show is also an indicator of that. There was a time when we saw Kanye West throw out half of Kim's closet and bring in a stylist to update her wardrobe. Cut to today and Kim has appeared in Balenciaga's fall 2022 fashion campaign, she has collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana and launched it at Milan Fashion Week while walking the runway in style. Kim is living the dream, isn't she? But this journey didn't just miraculously happen and Kardashian has certainly worked hard for it. If you have watched Kardashian over the years in her reality show, you would know how workaholic and detail-oriented she is with her work.

At this point, Kim Kardashian is one of the biggest names in the fashion industry. Kardashian has successfully carved out of her reality TV star image and today she is many things including a successful businessman, a law student and also a major fashion influencer. Whether you like her or not, it's impossible to not recognise Kim's social impact.

Setting the trends

Even before taking the runway, one of Kim's most powerful tools happens to be her social media influence. With as many as 332 million followers Kardashian has set the bar high when it comes to showcasing fashion and beauty on the platform. Through the same, Kim has been crafting viral fashion moments over the years. Among the peculiar trends that Kim managed to set following her appearances certainly include the obsession with bike shorts and latex dresses. As for her current choices, bodysuits have become a thing and we certainly know how obsessed Kardashian is with them.

Kim doesn't mind sharing credit

It seems Kardashian believes credit must be given where it's due and hence even as the SKIMS founder has now found her own sense of style and voice when it comes to fashion, she doesn't mind crediting her ex for helping out at the beginning. After winning her first 2021 People’s Choice Awards Fashion Icon in 2021, Kim made sure to give a shoutout to her ex, Kanye West as she thanked him for introducing her to the fashion world.

Strong Work Ethic

If there's one thing we all need to appreciate about Kim, it's her strong work ethic. The Kardashians star is always going the extra mile, putting in that one extra hour and making sure everything is perfect when it comes to her business as well as other commitments. Kim has been known to have completed brand photoshoots and magazine cover shoots while being under the weather.

Building the most influential company

Kim's startup, SKIMS became a multi-billion dollar brand and is now one of the 2022 TIME100 Most Influential companies. The shapewear line that Kardashian launched focuses on body positivity and inclusive sizing. Kim's brand has seen models such as including Kate Moss, Addison Rae, and Paris Hilton featuring advertising campaigns. From hosting pop-ups to giving a glimpse of her new collection on her own Instagram stories, Kim has pushed hard for her company to be among the top brands today.

Kim's over two-decade journey in the public eye

It's not an easy job to stay in the public eye and receive the kind of both love and hate that Kardashian receives. From opening up her life in a 20-season reality show to becoming vocal about finding her happiness in her 40s, it has been quite a journey for Kim and according to her, it's her "calmness" that has kept her going till now as she admitted it is her superpower as a part of the Entrepreneur's 100 Women of Influence issue. In the same issue, Kardashian also revealed how she feels about managing the expectations and opinions that come with someone as famous as her and said, "You have to do what feels good for you, even if other people don't understand it. You have to tune everything out and figure out what you want to portray."

As much as Kim's world seems like it's all perfect, the SKIMS founder does like to keep it real every now and then and doesn't shy away from showcasing some of her not-so-perfect moments. Recently, a viral video of Kardashian showcased her bunny-hopping a flight of stairs and also lying back in her car rather than sitting, because of her tightly corseted sparkling gown. The hands-on mom of four is a go-getter in any case and always makes sure to try her best at whatever she does, even if it requires bunny-hopping stairs.