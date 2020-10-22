Kim Kardashian Birthday: Reality star to jet away to tropics with Kanye West and her sisters for 40th bash?

Kim Kardashian will reportedly be flying to a luxury tropical island to ring in her 40th birthday with husband Kanye West, Kris Jenner, Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall, and her BFF Jonathan Cheban.

According to Page Six, Kim Kardashian will not be letting a COVID-19 guidelines put a damper on her milestone birthday festivities. According to the tabloid, the reality star has some international travel plans in the works to celebrate turning 40 on October 21. Kim is apparently working on figuring out the logistics of flying 30 of her closest friends and family to a private island where they can party more freely in a quarantine of their own making.

She's reportedly rented out a luxury tropical island or retreat that's rumored to be in the Caribbean, but has refused to tell any of her guests exactly where they're headed. Instead, attendees of the super-exclusive event will be picked up next week in the wee hours of the morning and brought to a private jet where they'll be informed of their final destination.

Sources confirmed to the outlet that guests have already been tested once for coronavirus and will be tested again over the weekend to make sure they'll be safe for travel. An insider added, “All the guests know is when to be ready to be picked up for the flight, which will leave the Los Angeles area early next week. The destination is being kept strictly under wraps for privacy reasons, but that isn’t stopping everyone [from] speculating.”

Among those chosen few to make the trip are Kim's husband Kanye West, her mom, Kris Jenner, sisters, Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall, and her BFF Jonathan Cheban, better known as the “Foodgod.”

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian says she can make more money from Instagram than from a whole season of KUWTK

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×