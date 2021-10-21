Kim Kardashian Birthday: When the TV star RECALLED having a silly fight with Kanye West over a band aid

Kim Kardashian has turned 41 years old today, and there's a throwback clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians where Kim had described a fight she had with Kanye West. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship has been the topic of intense discussion for many years now, and as the two are "probably" in the final stages of divorce, we look back at that one time when Kim confided in sister Khloe about a silly fight that she had with her then-husband Kanye, and how that affected her.

In one of the clips from the show, via Complex, Khloe asked Kim about her marriage with Kanye. Kim then went on to describe a silly banter that the duo engaged in, and that too, about the colour of a band aid! According to Kim, she was tired between meeting deadlines and taking care of her three children North, Saint, and Chicago (Psalm wasn't born yet), but Kanye insisted upon not being okay with the colour of the band aid that they had in their house. Kim also gave him an alternative, where she asked him to use the band aids that their daughter, North has. "He didn't like the colour of the band aid...And so we went upstairs to the kids' room and I go 'Oh look, North has Jesus Band-Aids, put on a Jesus Band-Aid."

Even so, Kim recalled how Kanye was heavily upset over Kim's answer to him. "He was like 'I've slaved around the world making clothes for you to make sure that you find the best outfit and you let me go out wearing a Jesus band-aid?" Kanye told Kim. "He said, I should've gotten a skin-coloured band aid," Kim confided in Khloe.

Yes, the banter was over Kim not buying a skin-coloured band aid for the Donda rapper! As the two have been on the verge of divorce for some time now, the Kardashian sister's discussions about her marriage with Kanye, now known as 'Ye' during KUTWK episodes hold more meaning than ever.

