Kim Kardashian breaks down while telling KUWTK crew about show ending; Tells them how grateful she is for them

In a new KUWTK teaser, Kim Kardashian was seen breaking down as she tells the show’s filming crew about the show ending. Scroll down to see what else she said.

Reality TV star and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian made her iconic “crying face” from the viral memes again in a new promo of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs. For the unversed, Kim’s crying has been subject to a ton of memes online and she has even joked about it a few times publicly. Kim was seen crying at the moment the Kardashian family told their crew they would not be continuing with their show.

“Because we love you guys all so much and it’s almost like ripping off a Band-Aid,” Kris Jenner says. “We just wanted to tell you in person that we won’t be going forward with filming the show anymore.” “I just want you guys to know like how much we really appreciate you guys, each and every one of you,” Kim says while crying. “For spending time away from your families to be with our crazy family.”

Kardashians announced the news back in September 2020, confirming that the show would come to an end after twenty seasons. According to an insider who spoke to Page Six back in September, said: “It was a good time to end.” “We’re also exclusively — and emphatically — told that Kanye West’s mental health played no role in the decision to go off the air,” they added. “West has struggled publicly over the last few months with his bipolar disorder, prompting wife Kim to come out in his defence as he worked to get better,” the outlet also added.

