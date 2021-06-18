Kim Kardashian breaks silence on what led to her divorce from Kanye West; Says ‘He will always be family’

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about her divorce from Kanye West, what led to the split, and how their relationship is right now.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is coming to an end after 20 epic seasons and the Kardashian/Jenner family recently got together for a reunion episode! The chat hosted by Andy Cohen had the family at centre stage, answering tough questions. During the talk, Kim’s controversial divorce from her husband Kanye West also came up. While the questions were reportedly not seen by the family members beforehand, they did have an option to keep mum about it and not answer. But when asked about Kanye, Kim chose to answer!

Expressing her love for Kanye, the reality TV star said she’ll always be his biggest fan. Divulging more into what led to their split after almost a decade together, Kim said, “It was not, like, one specific thing that happened on either part,” she said. “I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that lead to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try.” Kim says they currently have “an amazing coparenting relationship.”

“I respect him so much,” she added. “That was my friend first, first and foremost for a long time. So I can’t see that going away. I will forever be Kanye‘s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. He will always be family.”

