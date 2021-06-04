Kim Kardashian BREAKS SILENCE on what led to Kanye West divorce: I feel like a f*****g failure and loser

In the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian confessed to her sisters that she thinks estranged husband Kanye West "should have a wife that supports his every move."

"It’s my third f*****g marriage," a heartbroken Kim Kardashian tells her sisters in the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians as she broke her silence on the reason behind her eventual divorce route with Kanye West. After lashing out at her family during a Lake Tahoe vacation over cookies, Khloé Kardashian confronted the 40-year-old reality star knowing how her sibling "has been struggling privately behind [the] camera about her relationship," via US Weekly.

"It's tough because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger and sometimes you just take things out on something that has nothing to do with what you're going through. It's not the cookies' fault," Khloé added. During their candid chat, Kim admitted that things between her and the 43-year-old rapper were "calm" now before Khloé revealed the "big fight" Kimye had before the trip. The viewers are then shown footage of Kim crying as Kylie Jenner sat next to her with Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner listening in.

"I just honestly can't do this anymore," Kim stated, asking why she was still "stuck" "in this place" "for years". Kardashian then brought up how her husband "goes and moves to a different state every year." However, she has to be together so that she can raise their children - North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. "He's an amazing dad, he's done an amazing job," Kim acknowledged while Kourtney tried to pacify her sister and stated that Kanye would still be a good father to their kids if they broke up while also noting how West was "better without you" in Wyoming.

Reaching her breaking point, Kim let out her frustration about the problems in her and Kanye's marriage as she revealed, "I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can't do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can't," before concluding, "I feel like a f*****g failure. It's my third f*****g marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f*****g loser. But I can't even think about that. I want to be happy."

For the unversed, Kim was previously married to Kris Humphries (2011-2013) and Damon Thomas (2000-2004). Talking about her sister, Khloé admitted that Kim "tried to protect their union at all costs."

