Kim Kardashian calls Kanye West 'the most inspirational person'; Here's why

Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West have a beautiful friendship, and the two of them make sure to talk about all positive things about each other whenever they're asked to. Recently, during an interview with Wall Street Journal, via US Weekly, the beauty mogul revealed how Ye has been helping her with Skims.

"Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me," Kim said, adding that her estranged rapper husband manages some of her business ventures. “He has a piece of Skims himself and gives [the team] inspiration but also information. I think he enjoys the process," he said. For the unversed, the couple had previously called it quits in February, and are going through an ongoing divorce. The duo had started seeing each other in 2012, after which, they tied the knot in 2014. Kim and Kanye share four kids, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2.

Praising West in the interview with WSJ Magazine, Kim said that Kanye's is "always super simple," which helps her manage her brands. "I really wanted to condense my beauty brands. I wanted one place, one website, where everything can live," Kim revealed.

Ye and Kim might not be together, but it seems like Kanye is one of the most important people in Kim's life. In other news, the Kardashians are set to welcome their new show on Hulu which might release in 2022. After bidding farewell to their iconic show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris Jenner's family is starting out with another show on their lives.

ALSO READ: Kanye West UNFOLLOWS Kim Kardashian on Instagram after admitting to cheating in new song