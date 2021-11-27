Kim Kardashian calls North West her 'bestie' as they groove to a popular track for another TikTok video

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West debuted their shared TikTok account named 'kimandnorth' on the occasion of Thanksgiving. The mother-daughter duo has already garnered 300k followers and their posts in total have 1.5 million likes. "No bio yet," reads their TikTok bio, via Elle.

According to Elle, Kim and North have created a total of 24 posts so far! The first post was of their "spa day" where they flaunted some Kylie Cosmetics products and grooved to Doja Cat's Need To Know. In another post, the mother and daughter duo shared a glimpse into Turkey Day. This isn't the first time a Kardashian-Jenner mother-daughter duo has launched their own TikTok account. Previously, Kourtney Kardashian also created one with her daughter Penelope Disick, and they post some heartwarming TikTok videos time and again.

Taking to Instagram, Kim posted a new video that she created with her eldest daughter, North. Grooving to popular Tiktok track, aka Coi Leray's TWINNEM, the two showed off their lovely friendship to the world. "I'm officially a TikToker. Follow kimandnorth," the beauty mogul penned. In the next video, the two seemed to be having too much fun dancing to the tracks. "I dance and sing and do it all with my bestie North," she hilariously penned.

Kim Kardashian and North West's mother-daughter relationship has always been iconic! The television star had previously opened up on North's savage replies. Once, North had even called her out for using a different voice while interacting with fans via her social media platforms.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

