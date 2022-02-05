Kim Kardashian calls out Kanye West's 'obsession with trying to control and manipulate' divorce; Ye responds

A few hours back, Kanye West took to Instagram to post a screenshot of his and Kim Kardashian's daughter North West on TikTok, penning his displeasure over her being on the social networking service. Ye's caption read as, "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?"

Kim Kardashian, who has been trying to keep her silence intact amid her divorce drama with Kanye, called out her ex-husband in an Instagram Story statement. "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness," the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star began her statement.

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," Kim concluded.

Heightening the tension between the exes further, West posted a screenshot of Kardashian's statement on IG and responded to his ex-wife with his caption, "What do you mean by main provider? America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago's party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way..." For the unversed, Tracy Romulus is the chief marketing officer of KKW Brands.

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye seem to have moved on from each other as a couple, at least, given their budding romances with Pete Davidson and Julia Fox, respectively. To know more about how the exes' amicable equation turned sour after their split, head on to our ALSO READ link below.

