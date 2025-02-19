Kim Kardashian Calls Out Momager Kris Jenner For Overshadowing Her Activewear Collab: 'Did You Really Have...'

Kim Kardashian is beefing with her mother, Kris Jenner, who seems to have stolen the limelight from her new business venture. The Skims mogul has playfully called out Jenner on social media.

On Tuesday, February 18, Kardashian went to social media to bicker with her mom for sharing another sports apparel brand on the same day she released news of her NikeSKIMS collab.

Jenner posted an Instagram photo of herself lounging on a staircase, wearing a charcoal hoodie, coordinating sweatpants, and white Alo socks. With the photo, she mentioned relaxing in the brand's clothes, captioning, "Cozy days in my @alo."

Kardashian immediately picked up on the timing and commented on the post, calling her out for posting on the same day as her own significant business news. She hilariously wrote, "Did you really have to post this on the same day as my NikeSKIMS announcement?!?!?!"

She had already announced earlier during the day the NikeSKIMS collaboration, introducing the brand-new venture as a combination of her shapewear business and the international sportswear corporation. Kim termed the collection body-enhancing as well as performance-driven.

She wrote on Instagram, "Introducing NikeSKIMS. A new brand is coming this spring for the body obsessed. Designed to sculpt and engineered to perform." To show her promoting the collaboration, she also posted a photo of the SKIMS and Nike logos combined and a picture of a lanyard she is endorsing bearing a passport-sized image of her.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kardashian noted that both brands are focused on innovation, diversity, and women's empowerment, pointing out that each piece of the collection had been designed with careful attention to functionality and fashion. The initial products from the line will debut in the spring.

Kim Kardashian co-founded SKIMS in 2019 with Jens Grede. Since its launch, SKIMS has become a billion-dollar company, going from shapewear to loungewear, swimwear, and now sports clothing.