Kim Kardashian calls Saint West her 'bestie with the best snuggles' in an adorable birthday post; SEE

Kim Kardashian has penned an adorable birthday post for her son Saint West who turned 6 years old on December 5. Taking to Instagram, the television star has lauded her son for being one of a kind! "There's no one like you and your smile and your negotiating skills," she wrote.

"I’ve never met anyone that takes Roblox as serious as you!" the beauty mogul penned, adding that her son Saint is her "bestie with the best snuggles." "You woke up today and promised me that you would snuggle with me until you’re 10!" Kim adorably wrote. She then went ahead to pen that she loves him forever!

This isn't the first time that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has shared posts for her children. Oftentimes, Kim posts about her oldest kid, North, 8. Recently, Kim took to her stories to share some pranks that her daughter Chicago and Robert Kardashian's daughter Dream played on her! She has also opened up about her youngest son Psalm through many social media posts.

In other news, Kanye West had previously stated that he wants to get back with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their family. Taking to Instagram, the rapper had shared about his willingness to reunite with his family in a now-deleted Instagram post which was about his 'Thanksgiving prayer.' The duo had also briefly reunited along with their daughter North in Louis Vuitton's show to pay tribute to the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh. A picture of the family went viral after businessman Richie Akiva posted it via his social media platform.

