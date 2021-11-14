Kim Kardashian calls Travis Barker 'an amazing person' as she wishes him on his 46th birthday

Kim Kardashian has wished Travis Barker on his 46th birthday. Calling him "an amazing person," the Skims founder penned a heartfelt note for the Blink-182 singer and elder sister Kourtney Kardashian's fiancé. Taking to Instagram, Kim posted a picture of herself along with 'Kravis!'

"Happy Birthday, Trav! You're an amazing person, and I'm so happy you're a part of our fam," Kim penned as she shared a stunning snap of the trio from an event. For those unversed, Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian in a dreamy beach setting in October. The two and the Kar-Jenner sisters announced the engagement to their fans with adorable snaps from the day. Travis popped the question to Kourtney amidst a heart-shaped structure made with roses and candles.

Take a look at Kim's wish for Travis:

Kim, Kylie and Kendall also zoomed in on Kourtney's magnificent ring which Travis proposed to her with. While the proposal came as a surprise to fans, they weren't much shocked since the two had been engaging on a good amount of PDA and it had been quite clear that they wanted to move forward with one another!

In one of the appearances during The Ellen Show, Kim was also asked whether Travis would be a part of their upcoming Hulu show, and Kim seemed to have been positive about it, but she didn't say anything for certain. Opening up on Kravis, Kim said, "I love their relationship...They’ve grown so much together...Just to think they’ve been neighbours and friends for almost 15 years. Neighbours for like, a decade."

It would also be interesting to note when Kourtney and Travis finally decide to tie the knot once and for all!

