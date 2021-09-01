Kim Kardashian celebrates 250 million followers on Instagram with an adorable snap of Chicago, Stormi & True

Kim Kardashian has taken to Instagram to celebrate acquiring 250 million followers on the social media platform with an adorable picture of her daughter Chicago West with Khloe Kardashian's kid True Thompson, and Kylie Jenner's kid Stormi Webster. The beauty mogul made sure to thank her fans for the achievement and opened up on her love for them!

“250 Million followers on IG. I love you guys! I wanted to post this pic because if I could get 250 million kisses from our babies my life would be complete,” Kim penned, while posting pictures of the three sisters in a tight hug, showering each other with kisses. Fans in the comment section couldn’t control their excitement over the picture. While some fans commented on the special bond that the sisters hold, others simply congratulated Kim on the milestone.

Check out Kim’s post:

The KUWTK alum has always been very active on Instagram with pictures of her kids and her sisters’ daughters. Recently, she also posted a snap of her youngest son Psalm West who seemed to be having a great time with mama Kim! As for the three girls in the picture, Stormi’s father Travis Scott recently surprised his daughter with a yellow bus, like the one she always wanted to ride, according to mum Kylie Jenner. The three of them had a great time as Stormi explored the bus, and enjoyed herself amid posing inside it.

Kim’s news of achieving 250 million followers comes at a time when her estranged husband Kanye West has released his long-awaited album Donda, and netizens can’t get enough of the references he made of Kim in the songs of the album.

