Kim Kardashian celebrates Fathers Day by wishing ‘all the amazing dads’ in her life with throwback PHOTOS

Every year, Fathers Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. On the special day, people from around the world honour the essence of fatherhood. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, people have restored to social media to wish their near and dear ones. Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian is also celebrating the happy occasion in a special way. The SKIMS owner took to her social media handle to shower wishes on all the dads in her life.

Kim took to her Instagram handle to post a series of photos which featured her own late father, Robert Kardashian, as well as Kanye West. In the heartwarming post, she also gave a shout out to the fathers of her nieces and nephews. In the post, the star shared pictures of Kanye, Scott Disick, Caitlyn Jenner, and brother Rob Kardashian. Along with the photos, we penned a short and sweet caption to summarize her emotions on the special day. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads in our lives! Love you unconditionally!!!”

Meanwhile, during the tell all reunion special Keeping Up With The Kardashians: The Final Curtain Part 1, Kim broke her silence on various dating rumours. Kim also opened up about what she’s looking for in a relationship. "What I was looking for and who I was years ago was completely different than who I am today... Just someone that would understand what this life is about, though. I value privacy and I just want something that's really real," Kim revealed.

