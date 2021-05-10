Kim Kardashian celebrates Psalm's birthday amid her, Kanye West's divorce; Thanks him for calmness in her life

Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her son Psalm West’s 2nd birthday and marked the day with a sweet tribute via IG. Scroll down to see what she wrote.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s youngest son Psalm West recently celebrated his birthday! The little one turned 2 today and the family marked the day with lots of sweet tributes on social media. Kim wrote: "My Taurus baby Psalm. He turns 2 today on Mother’s Day," alongside a precious photo of her son. "Such a special day to share together." "He’s my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad. He is the sweetest baby ever!!!" she continued. "I can’t even describe his smile and sweetness that everyone just feels when they are with him."

Kim concluded with a message to her little boy, "Psalm- you have brought such calmness and evenness into all of our lives! All of your cousins and siblings love you so much! You really are the joy of our crew! Mommy loves you SOOOOOO much!!!"

Psalm’s grandmother and Kim’s mom Kris Jenner also took to Instagram to wish the 2-year-old. "Happy Birthday to my youngest grandchild!!! My beautiful, precious Psalm who is the light of our lives!!!" Kris said. "Thank you little Psalmy for bringing such magical joy into our lives with your amazing smile and laughter and your sweet personality! Your tender spirit brightens every day!!! You bring such happiness to us ... and you just happen to be the best scooter driver I have ever seen!!! Best in the land!!!! Thank you for all of the love you give to me and what a blessing you are in all of our lives !!! Being your Grandmother is my greatest gift and I love you more than you will ever know!!!"

Credits :Instagram

