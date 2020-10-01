Kim Kardashian, Channing Tatum & Hailey Baldwin show support to Chrissy Teigen over heartbreaking miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen's heartbreaking Instagram note about the loss of her and John Legend's third child got support messages from their celebrity friends like Kim Kardashian, Channing Tatum and Hailey Baldwin.

It was indeed a heartbreaking confession by Chrissy Teigen, who revealed on Instagram that she suffered a miscarriage due to excessive bleeding. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," the mother of two disclosed.

Taking to the comments section were Chrissy and John Legend's celebrity friends who offered their support to the grieving family. Kim Kardashian commented, "We're always here for you and love you guys so much." Channing Tatum wrote, "Sending so much love to you right now," while Hailey Baldwin penned, "I'm so so sorry. Thinking of you and John, praying for you guys and sending you so much love during this time."

Viola Davis commented, "So very sorry Chrissy and John. A big virtual hug of love, love, love... and more..," while Paris Hilton wrote, "My hearts breaks for you and John. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love. Love you beautiful."

Jesse Tyler Ferguson penned, "Sending so much love to you and John and the kids. I wish I could take away your heartbreak," while Charlie Puth commented, "We love you and are here for you and your family."

Selma Blair wrote, "I am so sorry angel momma. I am so sorry. This grief. This grief. It will hold you and the love will break through. I am so sorry. Your family. You. Love you. My deepest sympathies," while Melissa Fumero penned, "I am so astonished and in complete awe of your bravery. You just made so many women feel seen by sharing this intimate grief. I hope the outpouring of love you receive helps you and your family heal. Thank you for being so strong and so open. Sending you and your family so much love and light in this extraordinarily difficult time. May you always feel Jack’s love surrounding you."

Check out Chrissy Teigen's IG post below:

We're praying for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's family to get through this immeasurable grief.

Share your comment ×