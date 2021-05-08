  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kim Kardashian claims Kanye West bought allegedly stolen statue in her name: Unsure if he bought it as a gift

Amid the ongoing stolen statue scandal, Kim Kardashian has alleged that her former husband Kanye West bought the artwork in her name. Take a look.
2954 reads Mumbai
Kim Kardashian claims Kanye West bought allegedly stolen statue in her name: Unsure if he bought it as a gift Kim Kardashian claims Kanye West bought allegedly stolen statue in her name: Unsure if he bought it as a gift
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kim Kardashian has been making headlines for her alleged stolen statue scandal. The star is under fire after an ancient Roman sculpture was imported in her name to California. The US officials claimed that the sculpture was stolen from Italy. According to The Blast, The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stated her former husband Kanye West purchased the piece in her name, and also added that she was unsure if he bought it as a gift. This comes after Artnet reported that the SKIMS owner previously bought a limestone statue, known as “Fragment of Myron’s Samian Athena”

According to The Blast, a Belgian designer named Alex Vervoordt, who allegedly shipped the art piece to the United States, claimed he had purchased the item from a French gallery "in good faith". He explained that there was no evidence of illegal purchase and further that if the ongoing investigation proved the sculpture was exported from Italy “without a proper export license from the Italian Ministry of Culture,” then they would take responsibility.

The sculpture was stopped on arrival in Los Angeles in May 2016. Authorities were alerted that the antique artwork might be protected cultural property after finding some discrepancies. The report also revealed that an expert was sent by Italy’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, who stated that the piece had been “looted, smuggled, and illegally exported from Italy.” Amid the controversial case, Kim’s representative told Daily Mail, "Kim never purchased this piece and this is the first that she has learned of its existence.”

Also Read| Kim Kardashian keeping her & Kanye West’s California mansion post divorce to bring stability to their 4 kids?

Credits :the sungetty imagesthe blastdaily mailartnet

You may like these
DJ Khaled unveils mystery behind Kanye West wearing his wedding ring at his studio amid Kim Kardashian divorce
Kim Kardashian is still on Kanye West's mind and THIS tiny detail in his recent photo is PROOF
Kim Kardashian rumoured to be dating news presenter Van Jones amidst her divorce with Kanye West
Real Housewives' Claudia Jordan claims Kanye West tried to hook up with her while dating Kim Kardashian
Chrissy Teigen says Kim Kardashian 'tried her best' to save her marriage with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian being wooed by actors, billionaire CEOs and royals after divorcing Kanye West?
close