Kim Kardashian cleared of defamation in Blac Chyna trial; Found 'not guilty'

Kim Kardashian will not be held liable for Blac Chyna's defamation lawsuit, according to a Los Angeles court, as per Page Six. According to court documents acquired by Page Six, the Skims creator, 41, made "no statement" that was "alleged to be defamatory" against the Rob & Chyna star, 33.

Chyna's lawyers previously claimed that all they had to do was show that each defendant in the lawsuit — including Kim, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner — had a "responsible role" in defaming Chyna, whose actual name is Angela White. Jurors were instructed to evaluate evidence like emails and texts sent to network officials by Khloé, Kylie, and Kris. However, according to the records, the court concluded on Friday that there is "no evidence" that Kim had a "responsible part" in defaming Chyna, therefore the Skims founder's defamation action was dismissed.

Although Kim was found not guilty of defamation, she might still face charges of willful interference with a contract. For those unversed, Chyna claims the Kardashian-Jenner family used their influence to have a prospective second season of her and ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian's E! reality programme cancelled. However, Jeff Jenkins, the series' executive producer and former co-president of Bunim-Murray, testified last week that networks such as BET, VH1, Lifetime, and MTV were likewise disinterested in taking up Rob & Chyna.

Chyna is suing for more than USD 100 million in economic damages, including lost profits from social media postings, club and TV appearances, and general emotional distress damages. Meanwhile, last Friday, Michael Rhodes, an attorney for the Kardashian-Jenner family, attempted to have the lawsuit dismissed entirely, claiming that Chyna's claims were "absurd."

ALSO READ:Pete Davidson makes a court appearance to support Kim Kardashian amid ongoing Blac Chyna trial