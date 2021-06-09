  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kim Kardashian 'completely moved on from marriage' with Kanye West despite heartwarming birthday wish

Despite Kim Kardashian's heartwarming birthday wish, Kim and Kanye West are not on reconciliation terms. Read details below.
5909 reads Mumbai
Kim Kardashian 'completely moved on from marriage' with Kanye West despite heartwarming birthday wish. Kim Kardashian 'completely moved on from marriage' with Kanye West despite heartwarming birthday wish.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kim Kardashian took millions of her fans by surprise on 8 June when she wished her estranged husband Kanye West on social media. The former lovers are currently in the midst of their divorce and the rapper celebrated his 44th birthday this week. Taking to Instagram, Kim shared an adorable photo with Kanye which also featured three of their four kids. Sitting in a private jet, Kanye can be seen adorably admiring one of his kids. 

The reality star captioned the photo, "Happy Birthday Love U for Life!" Despite this heartwarming birthday wish, Kim and Kanye are not on reconciliation terms. In fact, according to a latest report in Us Weekly, Kim has moved on from her marriage with Kanye. A source revealed to the portal, "Kim has completely moved on from the marriage. However, she still has love for Kanye." 

Kim and Kanye have focused on being the best co-parents to their four kids. While Kanye has reportedly moved out, Kim is around her kids all the time. Kim filed for divorce in February this year after the couple reportedly had a "big fight” in December 2020 that made the reality star decide to finally end things. 

In the latest KUWTK episode, Kim also addressed her divorce and said, "It’s my third f*****g marriage." Kanye and Kim are parents to North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian BREAKS SILENCE on what led to Kanye West divorce: I feel like a f*****g failure and loser

Credits :Us WeeklyGetty Images

You may like these
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to go separate ways after 6 years, reality star preparing for divorce: Report
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian are ‘catching up as a family’ as rapper flies back to LA to visit
Tom Hiddleston on Loki's incredible fanbase: People are drawn to his vulnerability underneath layers of charm
Happy Birthday Johnny Depp: When the actor RECALLED being 'broke' before his 21 Jump Street audition
Chris Harrison announces his exit from The Bachelor franchise; Alums Colton Underwood, Kaitlyn Bristowe REACT
Jennifer Lopez moving to Los Angeles to be with Ben Affleck? Reports reveal it's officially happening