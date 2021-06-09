Kim Kardashian 'completely moved on from marriage' with Kanye West despite heartwarming birthday wish

Despite Kim Kardashian's heartwarming birthday wish, Kim and Kanye West are not on reconciliation terms. Read details below.

Kim Kardashian took millions of her fans by surprise on 8 June when she wished her estranged husband Kanye West on social media. The former lovers are currently in the midst of their divorce and the rapper celebrated his 44th birthday this week. Taking to Instagram, Kim shared an adorable photo with Kanye which also featured three of their four kids. Sitting in a private jet, Kanye can be seen adorably admiring one of his kids.

The reality star captioned the photo, "Happy Birthday Love U for Life!" Despite this heartwarming birthday wish, Kim and Kanye are not on reconciliation terms. In fact, according to a latest report in Us Weekly, Kim has moved on from her marriage with Kanye. A source revealed to the portal, "Kim has completely moved on from the marriage. However, she still has love for Kanye."

Kim and Kanye have focused on being the best co-parents to their four kids. While Kanye has reportedly moved out, Kim is around her kids all the time. Kim filed for divorce in February this year after the couple reportedly had a "big fight” in December 2020 that made the reality star decide to finally end things.

In the latest KUWTK episode, Kim also addressed her divorce and said, "It’s my third f*****g marriage." Kanye and Kim are parents to North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian BREAKS SILENCE on what led to Kanye West divorce: I feel like a f*****g failure and loser

Share your comment ×