Kim Kardashian ‘concerned’ about Kanye West after his presidential run announcement

Kim Kardashian allegedly concerned for husband Kanye’s health after the rapper’s recent announcement to run for US president received mixed responses.

Kanye West recently revealed he was running for president. While it has invited all kinds of reactions, Kim has shown her support towards Kanye's decision on Twitter. Now, a new report suggests that the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star is a little concerned for her musician husband, According to E! News, Kim Kardashian is "concerned" about Kanye after recent comments regarding his presidential candidacy raised eyebrows across the internet. This comes after his lengthy interview with Forbes was published.

Earlier this week, Kanye's Forbes interview was described as a "rambling," "four-hour" take about his experience battling COVID-19, his presidential campaign plans and his mental health, among other topics. Recalling his well-documented struggle with bipolar disorder, Kanye said, "God just gave me the clarity and said it's time to run for president. You know I was out there, ended up in the hospital, people were calling me crazy. I'm not crazy."

"Between all of the influences and the positions that we can be put in as musicians—you go on tour, you put out all these albums, and you look up and you don't have any money in your account," he said. "It can drive you crazy, through all of that I was looking crazy because it wasn't the time. Now it's time." Kim is yet to comment publicly on Kanye's latest interview but according to a source told E! News, "Kim is very concerned for him. She understands that he goes through this from time to time. He's very passionate about everything he does, which Kim respects, but she doesn't always agree with his actions."

"She knows that Kanye is very serious about running for president and she publicly supports him," the source added, however, the Kardashian-Jenner family is working privately to support the 43-year-old rapper's needs. West previously said to E! News that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at 39, explaining in a 2018 interview, "I think everybody got something. But, like I said on the album, it's not a disability, it's a superpower." As for his potential race to the White House, West took to Twitter on Thursday, July 9 with a video of himself registering to vote for the first time.

