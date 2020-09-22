  1. Home
Kim Kardashian CONFIRMS Khloe Kardashian’s reconciliation with Tristan Thompson; Shares new photo of the trio

Kim Kardashian recently confirmed via her Instagram Stories that her sister Khloe Kardashian is back with estranged ex Tristan Thompson amidst quarantining together.
Kim Kardashian showed off her morning workout on Tuesday, September 22—and the longtime KUWTK star, 39, was joined by some unlikely exercise buddies. Exes Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian joined the KKW founder at the gym and Kim seemingly confirmed that their relationship is back on with her Instagram Story’s caption: “Am I 3rd wheeling hard?? #NoDaysOffCrew.” 

 

Kim’s Instagram Story featured an aerial shot of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s sneakers. The news of Khloe and Tristan’s possible reconciliation comes as no shock as a source previously told People magazine that the couple is back together and Khloe has “never been happier.” 

 

 

“They’ve gotten over their issues and have come out stronger than ever,” the source added. According to the insider, the Revenge Body host and professional basketball player are considering “having another child together” and “possibly even a wedding in the future.” 

 

In case you missed it, Kim isn't the only family member who has commented on the duo’s potential reconciliation. Last month, Scott Disick left a comment on Khloe’s Instagram that left everyone buzzing. Under a hot photo of the 36-year-old reality TV star posing in a bikini, Scott wrote in the comments: “@realtristan13 is a lucky man!” 

 

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson are back together and the reality star is ‘beyond happy’: Report

Credits :Kim Kardashian’s Instagram, People magazine, Getty Images

Anonymous 17 minutes ago

Wow after all that sh*t with Jordan? So make the woman the villain and forgive the man. Typical.

