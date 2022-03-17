Kim Kardashian CONFIRMS Pete Davidson has ‘few cute tattoos’ dedicated to her

Kim Kardashian's romance with Pete Davidson is going strong, despite any current issues with Kanye West. So strong, in fact, that the Saturday Night Live star is going out of his way to display his love for the SKIMS billionaire. Pete, 28, has many tattoos dedicated to Kim, 41, as Kim revealed on the March 16 edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

When host Ellen DeGeneres inquired about recent rumours that Pete had her name tattooed on his chest, Kim revealed, "He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones." Kim, on the other hand, explained that the "KIM" homage isn't a tattoo, but rather "a branding." Davidson, who is in the midst of erasing several of his tattoos, wanted a lasting remembrance of their love, according to the Skims founder. Kim said as per US Weekly, “I think he was just like, ‘I want something that’s there, that I can’t get rid of [it like] my tattoos,'” Kardashian said, adding that her boyfriend didn’t want to be able to cover it up. “[He] just wanted it there as like, a scar.”

Aside from the branding, the comedian has a tattoo that says "My girl is a lawyer," which Kardashian said was her favourite. "That's what tattoo people do," the author of Selfish stated. Interestingly, Davidson has many tattoos commemorating their love milestones, which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hailed as "so cute."

Meanwhile, after making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021, the KKW Beauty CEO was initially connected to Davidson. As the couple became closer, Kardashian's estranged husband, Kanye West, started making public efforts to win her back during their high-profile divorce. However, a judge declared Kardashian legally single on March 1.

