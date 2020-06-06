Kim Kardashian considers moving to a different house to avoid divorce from husband Kanye West?

Is Kim Kardashian considering moving to a different house to put some distance between her and Kanye West and avoid divorce? Read on to find out.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly considering moving out to a different house until the Coronavirus lockdown is uplifted. Despite the trouble in paradise reports suggesting that the couple is dealing with some major relationship problems during the ongoing lockdown, Kim and Kanye celebrated their six years of marriage last week. However, it seems like all the two are still struggling with some relationship issues. A source recently told The Sun that Kim is considering the idea of spending some time apart from Kanye.

The insider asserted that the two have never spent this much time together in the past and Kim wants to put some distance between them by considering the idea of staying in different houses. The source also stated that Kim wants to do everything to avoid a divorce. “Things are tough between Kim and Kanye because they never normally spend this much time together, but she doesn't want a divorce,” the insider revealed. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian Star (39) and the wrapper tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Italy, on May 24, 2014.

Considering she is the only sister in the Kardashian-Jenner family who is currently married, Kim thinks her marriage with Kanye is a huge success and wants to maintain that. Just last month, a source told The Sun that Kim and Kanye’s romance is going south and the two are seeking professional help to save their relationship. The insider also mentioned that the parents of four are currently staying at opposite ends of the house, Daily Mail reported.

According to the source, the reality TV star and the rapper keep arguing with each other. "Kim is getting stir crazy, as she's used to being on the go. It's also a lot of time alone with the kids for her. She is frustrated with Kanye and thinks he's not pulling his weight in family responsibilities," the source added. The reports suggested that Kanye is making an effort to give his wife some space and the two.

ALSO READ: Jordan Pruitt of The Voice fame SLAMS Lea Michele for being a terrible person in a scathing post

This Day That Year 2019 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×