Kim Kardashian convinced Paris Hilton to freeze eggs; Latter says ‘I was inspired by her to actually do it’

In a recent interview with Sunday Times, Paris Hilton revealed how Kim Kardashian inspired the heiress to freeze her eggs. Paris also spoke about her plans on starting a family with boyfriend Carter Reum.

Reality TV star and heiress Paris Hilton is revealing that SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian inspired her to freeze her eggs so she could have children on her own timetable when she wanted. “I had a really amazing conversation with Kim about it,” Paris, 39, revealed in the interview with the Sunday Times. “She introduced me to her doctor, and I was so inspired by her to actually do it.”

“I think every woman should do it because you can really control it and not have that ‘Oh my God, I need to get married,’” she added. She also told the publication she wants to have a “mini-me,” saying, “I’m obsessed with dressing them up and having a mini-me.”

“Finally, I’ve found my perfect match, someone I want to spend the rest of my life with and have a family with,” she told the publication about her current boyfriend Carter Reum. “I’ve said, ‘He’s the one’ before just because I always wanted to portray, ‘I’m so happy with the perfect life, the perfect boyfriend,’ but I never truly felt that. I was just acting.” Paris was previously engaged to Chris Zylka.

In case you missed it, just a few days ago, Paris revealed that she was abused as a child while she was at boarding school. In an interview with People magazine, Paris said: “I’m proud of the strong woman I’ve become. People might assume everything in my life came easy to me, but I want to show the world who I truly am.” Paris says that her parents sent her to a series of boarding schools when she was 17 and in her rebellious years. The final school she attended, where she stayed for 11 months, was Provo Canyon School in Utah. “It was supposed to be a school, but [classes] were not the focus at all. From the moment I woke up until I went to bed, it was all day screaming in my face, yelling at me, continuous torture,” she recalled.

