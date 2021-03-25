  1. Home
Kim Kardashian cools off in a black bikini as she lounges in crystal blue water amid Kanye West divorce

Looks like Kim Kardashian took a much-needed break from the ongoing divorce proceedings with Kanye West and headed for a mini topical vacation.
Kim Kardashian cools off in a black bikini as she lounges in crystal blue water amid Kanye West divorce.
Kim Kardashian is going about her days and living it up as she navigates her life post divorce. For the unversed, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have gone their separate ways as they filed for divorce in February. While the former couple have kept it extremely low-key and not addressed it on social media or otherwise, Kim and Kanye are also keeping up with their respective hectic schedules. 

However, it looks like Kim took a much-needed break from the divorce proceedings and headed for a mini vacation. Taking to Instagram, the reality star shared photos of herself from a tropical location as she sported a tiny black bikini. In the photos, the entrepreneur was seen soaking in the sun as she lounged on a hammock. To plus it up, the hammock was placed amidst crystal blue water and Kim not only soaked the sun but also cooled off with the gentle waves. 

Fans as usual were stunned by Kim Kardashian's tropical bikini photos and so were her sisters. Khloe Kardashian commented, "Wow!!!! My queen!! My icon! My sister." 

Take a look at Kim's latest bikini photos below: 

Apart from this tropical vibe, Kim also shared a series of random photos featuring herself, her daughter and a stunning sunset among other things. She captioned the photos, "First photo dump," hinting that they are probably all just throwback snaps. 

Check it out: 

Meanwhile, Kim and rapper Kanye's divorce is said to be an amicable one with both focused on putting their child first and being great co-parents. 

