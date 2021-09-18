Kim Kardashian corrects Ellen DeGeneres after she calls Psalm West's chain ‘fake’: 'It’s not'

Kim Kardashian was eager to correct Ellen DeGeneres' assumption that her 2-year-old son, Psalm West, wears fake jewelry. Kim Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres in her first interview since finishing Keeping Up With the Kardashians that her son Psalm, 2, is already stocking up on designer clothes.

The subject came up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, September 16th, during the show's final season premiere week. Kardashian and Ellen discussed how the entrepreneur's four children are all "very different" from one another during their discussion. As per Page Six, Kim said North, 8, is a "full goth girl," Saint, 5, is a "video game tech wiz," and Chicago, 3, loves everything girly. Ellen remarked, "Psalm is the one that was wearing the giant chain around his neck?" when they were talking about her youngest kid. (This was in response to a picture of the kid that was circulated on social media.)

Following the reality star's confirmation that Ellen's depiction was correct, the talk show host went to the crowd to provide context. "He wears this fake giant chain," she said. before Kardashian interrupted and said, defensively but jokingly, "Wait, did you say fake?" It's not!” The two laughed before DeGeneres said, "Oh my god, I just assumed because it was so huge." That is just hilarious.”

Interestingly, as it stands, Kardashian doesn’t want any more children. When DeGeneres asked her if she’s going to “have another baby” or is “done,” the makeup mogul replied, “Yes, yes, [I’m done], I think. … I have a lot of kids. I’m done.” This comment comes after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Kanye West, seven months ago. Since their separation, Kardashian has continued to show her support for him by attending his Donda listening parties and promoting the album by wearing all-black to the Met Gala — and beyond.

