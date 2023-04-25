Kim Kardashian cuts off celeb stylist Chris Appleton during mid-speech; Fans call her 'narcissist'

Kim Kardashian is again hitting the headlines after she interrupted celebrity stylist Chris Appleton during mid-speech. On Sunday night, the former along with her daughter North West attended an award show in Beverly Hills. Kim’s hairstylist Chris was honoured with Hair Artist of the Year award and during his speech, she stole the mic to say something which has disappointed the fans on social media.

What did Kim Kardashian do on stage?

Talking about her overall look, Kim looked stunning in a grey co-ord set and she kept her hair down in a sleek middle part and opted for a dramatic eye look with a nude lip. Moreover, she accessorized her look with a chunky metal choker and cuffs, with strappy high-heeled shoes.During Chris’ speech, Kim took the mic to say something really quick but it looks like fans are not happy with it. While interrupting his speech, she went on to say that she is genuinely happy for Chris as he is in a relationship with actor Lukas Gage. Furthermore, she talked about how all her friends always asked if Chris was ‘available’ and who is the ‘hot guy’ with her every time.

Fans’ reactions

Reacting to Kim’s behaviour, many fans slammed her on social media and called her unprofessional. A user wrote, ‘She can never let anyone have their own moment’, while another one commented, ‘Why even say this at an awards show ? She’s so cringey. Let someone else have a moment, geez.’ However, a third user wrote, ‘MID SPEECH!! She cuts him off mid speech to say some random thing about how her life is easier now because he’s in a relationship’, and another commented, ‘He looks/sounds annoyed and I don't blame him. Interrupting someone's award speech is next level narcissist.’

